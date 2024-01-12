Ken Agyapong storms Bantama constituency, urging delegates to vote out Asenso Boakye

Enoch Darfah Frimpong Politics Jan - 12 - 2024 , 17:38

The campaign in the Bantama constituency in Kumasi towards the January 27 parliamentary primary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has heated up.

Ralph Agyapong, a younger brother of Kennedy Ohene Agyapong is determined and bent on unseating the incumbent Francis Asenso Boakye, who doubles as the Minister of Works and Housing.

Kennedy Agyapong has been rallying support for his younger brother and this is what he said when he stormed Kumasi and met party members.

The Bantama Constituency, located in the heart of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region is a very prominent Parliamentary seat in the affairs of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)

Since 2012 it has been witnessing one term MPs and in 2024, it is witnessing another tough and competitive parliamentary primary.

Ralph Kwame Agyapong, a lawyer and brother of the maverick politician, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has joined the race and expressed a determination to unseat Francis Asenso-Boakye, who is seeking re-election for a second term.

Until 2004, when Nhyiaeso and Kwadaso constituencies were carved out of Bantama, it was one of the most populous constituencies in Ghana.

Dr Richard Anane was the main man for Bantama from 1992 to 2004. Dr Anane did not contest the 1992 Parliamentary election because the NPP withdrew from that election.

But when he won in 1996, he was the main man for Bantama for two terms, 1996-2000 and 2000-2004 before switching to Nhyiaeso which had been carved out of Bantama together with Kwadaso.

And since 2004, Bantama has become a constituency where no member of Parliament has been able to serve more than two terms.

It was only Cecilia Abena Dapaah who served two terms from 2004-2008 and 2008-2012.

Apart from her and Dr Anane, all other MPs in the last 12 years since 2012 have served only one term each.

Dr Henry Kwabena Kokofu, currently the Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) served one term, from 2012-2016.

Kokofu was unseated by Daniel Okyem Aboagye of blessed memory in 2016 and Francis Asenso-Boakye also unseated Okyem Aboagye in 2020.

Dr Richard Anane - 1996 - 2000 and 2000 - 2004

Cecilia Dapaah - 2004 - 2008 and 2008 - 2012

Henry Kokofu - 2012 - 2016

Daniel Okyem Aboagye - 2016 - 2020

Francis Asenso Boakye - 2020 - sitting MP

2024 campaign

Asenso-Boakye is going for a second term and this is where Ralph Kwame Agyapong, another Bantama boy has emerged and hit the ground running with a competitive campaign.

In political circles, Graphic Online has gathered that this move has somewhat unsettled Francis Asenso-Boakye.

The new entrant, with the support of his senior brother Kennedy Agyapong, has been pointing out what he will do differently if given the opportunity and has been accusing Asenso-Boakye of having all the opportunities of serving as a Deputy Chief of Staff and now Housing Minister but has done very little for the betterment of Bantama constituents.

Asenso-Boakye on his part has been exhibiting what he has been doing for Bantama including a new library built for the constituents which President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo commissioned in November 2023.

It was not surprising that at the commissioning ceremony, President Akufo-Addo joined the Bantama campaign and urged constituents to give Asenso-Boakye a second term for his hard work.

He said looking at the level of commitment and competence showed by Mr Asenso-Boakye when he served as Deputy Chief of Staff and currently as the Minister for Works and Housing, it would hurt if the MP was not retained.

“It will hurt me so much if the people of Bantama throw him away.

Give him the opportunity to represent you again, and he will come and continue the good job he has been doing,” President Akufo-Addo said during the inauguration of the library and technology hub in the Bantama Constituency named after the President.

He stressed that he was even more happier because the project named after him was an educational one.

''Thanks for grooming Asenso-Boakye for me. He does things best,” the President added.

