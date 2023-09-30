"I’m not like Alan who is gentle, let them try..." - Ken warns NPP Elections Committee

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Sep - 30 - 2023 , 17:25

Flagbearer hopeful of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has asked the party’s elections committee to ensure that the upcoming November 4 Presidential primary was organised under fair conditions.

He said if the organisers make any mistake and conduct the elections under any unfair circumstances in order to favour one candidate, he will face off with the party in equal measure.

Speaking at his Kumasi Showdown walk on Saturday, September 30, 2023, the maverick politician said he will not remain calm like the former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen, for anybody to cheat him.

"I'm not like Alan who is gentle, let them try..." Ken warned amidst thunderous cheers from his supporters.

Mr. Kyerematen recently resigned from the NPP citing intimidation and unfair treatment towards him and his supporters in the NPP's flagbearership race.

He has now formed what he calls Movement For Change to contest the upcoming 2024 Presidential elections as an independent candidate.

Addressing supporters who took part in the Showdown Walk, Mr Agyapong said he will operate "an eye for eye" policy during the election and that he will not allow anyone to bully him.

He also claimed that he had been offered huge sums of money to step down in order to allow Vice President Bawumia easy passage.

He said he has rejected all such offers, including a promise to make him a running mate to Dr. Bawumia.

Ken Agyapong said he remains resolute and that he will win the November 4 election.