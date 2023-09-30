Wontumi, 4 others have turned National Council into hooliganism group - Ken Agyapong

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Sep - 30 - 2023 , 17:49

Presidential aspirant of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has accused the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly called Chairman Wontumi and four other regional chairmen, for turning the party's National Council into a hooliganism group.

According to him, Chairman Wontumi and his colleagues have succeeded in making the National Council an avenue to summon any aspirant other than Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for lest thing.

Mr. Agyapong who was addressing party's supporters who took part in his "Showdown Walk" in Kumasi today said whereas his and other aspirants' agents were beaten during the party's Super Delegates Conference, neither the National Council or the national executives have done anything about the issue and instead summoned him for declaring showdown for the President and Vice President.

The Assin Central Member of Parliament said he is "so disappointed in National Executives...." for their actions and inactions towards other aspirant in the Presidential race.

For him, if the National executives discriminates against other aspirants, it will affect the fortunes of the party, going into the 2024 presidential election.