I will heal; reconnect NDC with working class

A Founder Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Dan Kosi Abodakpi, has promised to “heal” wounds in the party, unite its members and reconnect it to the working class for victory in the 2020 general election when elected national chairman of the party.
He said as a socialist party, the NDC’s natural allies were farmers, teachers and nurses and stated his resolve to address hurts arising from the last general election and reposition the party to “regain what it is losing”.
Start of campaign
Mr Abodakpi, who was interacting with the media to start his campaign in the Volta Region, said he would restore the party to its core values and use “sound practices”, programmes and policies to heal wounds ahead of the polls.
“I will go beyond unity walks and reach the grass roots for proper healing because our grass roots cannot be taken for granted. They are not voting machines,” he stated.
Mr Abodakpi said he would use participatory method to ensure that members at the branch levels owned the party and encourage government appointees to hold regular meetings at the branches to build them.
Integration
Mr Abodakpi said the party’s cadres remained “rich stock” of knowledge and hinted of a “cadres wing or caucus” and also the integration of the Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN) of the NDC into national leadership for coordinated activities towards electoral victory.
The Volta Regional Secretary of the NDC, Mr James Gunu, commended Mr Abodakpi for respecting the party’s structures in his campaign activities and for his decision to interact with the media.