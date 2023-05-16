I will appoint less than 60 ministers who will not be entitled to ex-gratia - Mahama

GraphicOnline Politics May - 16 - 2023 , 07:59

Mr John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has declared that if he emerges victorious in the 2024 elections, his appointed ministers and officials will no longer receive ex-gratia payments.

In his acceptance speech following his election as the NDC's flagbearer on Monday, May 15, 2023, the former president highlighted his determination to avoid repeating the mistakes of the current NPP government.

He expressed his commitment to maintaining a lean government structure, unlike his predecessors.

Addressing an audience at the University for Development Studies in Tamale, Mr. Mahama outlined his plan to appoint fewer than 60 ministers in his future administration, with the aim of safeguarding public funds.

"Our nation is currently facing significant challenges, burdened with crippling debt and an inefficient, wasteful government. We cannot continue on this path. It would be a betrayal of the people for a leader to persist in the same ineffective practices that leave them poorer," he asserted.

He further pledged, "I am dedicated to establishing an efficient government with no more than sixty (60) ministers. These ministers and other government appointees will voluntarily relinquish their entitlement to ex-gratia payments upon the completion of their tenure, even before the necessary constitutional amendments, including a review of the contentious Article 71."

During his campaign launch at the Cedi auditorium, University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) in Ho, Volta Region, in March 2023, Mr. Mahama initially disclosed his intention to limit his administration to a maximum of sixty ministers and deputies if he emerges victorious in the 2024 presidential elections.