PPP poised to win 2024 elections

Samuel Duodu Politics May - 16 - 2023 , 08:36

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) is poised to contest and win the 2024 general election, the National Chairman of the party, Nana Ofori Owusu, has said.

He said as the only credible alternative political party, it was working on the ground to ensure that the electorates gave the party the mandate to form the next government in 2025.

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, Nana Owusu has, therefore, assured that the party would soon come out with dates for the election of its officers from the constituencies through region to national.

Activities

Subsequent to that, he said the election of parliamentary and presidential candidates would be conducted before the 2024 general election.

Currently, the PPP National Chairman said, the registration of all members in the party is near completion.

“We, therefore, urge the general public interested in change in the country’s governance to join the PPP by registering through our digital platforms such as WhatsApp number – 0503517348 or visit any of our offices nearby for registration,” he said.

He described the party's membership drive as impressive and expressed the hope that many more would register to become party members.

Policies

Nana Owusu said the party has the best alternative policies and solutions to resolve the current economic challenges faced by the country and for the general well-being of the citizenry.

He, therefore, appealed to Ghanaians to look no further than to the PPP to break the dominance of the two main political parties, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC), that have had the opportunity to govern this country but have not been able to maximise the natural resources of the country for the benefit of the citizenry.

Nana Owusu urged Ghanaians to vote for the PPP, which is the only alternative to breathe some life into the economy for the benefit of all Ghanaians, and not a privileged few.

“It is our duty as citizens to work towards electing the best leaders to steer the affairs of this country into development.

It is also our collective responsibility to stand to the challenges in order to achieve our goal of winning the 2024 elections as an alternative political party,” the PPP National Chairman stated.