Muntaka accuses NDC leadership of plotting his removal from Asawase constituency

Kweku Zurek Politics May - 16 - 2023 , 07:17

Alhaji Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, a former Minority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Asawase, has made serious allegations against the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), claiming they conspired to remove him from the Asawase constituency during the party's recent primaries.

Muntaka speaking to journalists days after the party’s primaries revealed that certain individuals within the party's leadership had been planning his ouster from Parliament for a considerable period.

According to him, the recent change in the Minority Leadership in Parliament was a crucial part of their overarching agenda.

"I can confidently tell you that it was a deliberate strategy to eliminate me. Any astute politician would acknowledge that it was indeed a ploy to remove me from my position. Avedzi was not contesting, Haruna faced no challengers, and I was the sole candidate with the competition. Thus, the timing of the leadership change was undoubtedly part of the plan to unseat me," Muntaka stated.

However, Muntaka firmly believes that divine intervention played a role in his victory.

He asserted, "But, as I consistently maintain, God does not favor one person over another just because some individuals dislike them. He is not biased like a local chief."

During the Asawase constituency parliamentary race, Muntaka faced a tough challenge from Masawudu Mubarick.

Despite the intense competition, Muntaka emerged triumphant, securing 1,063 valid votes, while his main contender, Mubarick, trailed behind with 735 votes.