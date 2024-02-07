I want to build a digital Ghana for inclusive economic growth - Bawumia

Kweku Zurek Politics Feb - 07 - 2024 , 19:11

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President and Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has outlined his vision for a "Digital Ghana" aimed at fostering inclusive economic growth and ensuring Ghana remains competitive in the global digital revolution.

Addressing the nation after his selection as the NPP flagbearer for the upcoming elections today at the UPSA auditorium in Accra, Dr. Bawumia stressed the need to leverage technology to propel Ghana forward.

He highlighted the importance of building on the successes of the past seven years, particularly in digitalization, and outlined his vision to create opportunities for all Ghanaians.

"My vision is to create a tent big enough to accommodate all our people, to tap into the resourcefulness and talents of our people irrespective of our different political and religious backgrounds," he stated.

Central to Dr. Bawumia's vision is the establishment of a "Digital Ghana," which aims to apply technology to transform key sectors of the economy, including agriculture, healthcare, education, manufacturing, and the financial sector. This, he believes, will not only make Ghana a digital hub but also create job opportunities for the youth.

"I want to build a Ghana where we leverage technology, data, and systems for inclusive economic growth," he affirmed.

Dr. Bawumia outlined several initiatives to achieve this vision, including plans to train thousands of youth in digital software skills, enhance TVET education, and reposition the education system towards STEM subjects and vocational skills.

He also emphasized the importance of cultivating a mindset of possibilities among Ghanaians, encouraging optimism and innovation to overcome challenges and achieve greatness.

"We must have a mindset of possibilities and not impossibilities," he urged.