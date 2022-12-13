I have not endorsed any candidate in NDC polls - John Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has cautioned candidates in the ongoing National Democratic Congress executive elections to desist from associating his name with their campaigns.
According to Mr Mahama, he has no preference in the polls and he will work with whoever the delegates choose and elect.
In a statement issued today, Mr Mahama added that he had also not endorsed any candidate in the ongoing elections.
"Former President John Dramani Mahama wishes to once again caution, in the strongest terms, aspirants and their campaigners who deliberately continue to associate his name with their campaign," Mr Mahama said in a statement signed by his Special Aide, Joyce Bawah Mogtari.
"As has been publicly stated by Mr. Mahama, he has no preference and has not endorsed any candidate in the ongoing NDC national executive elections, which climaxes on Saturday at the 10th National Delegates Congress.
"Mr. Mahama has noted the attempt by some candidates to push a narrative, despite his previous cautions, that he supports their candidature".
Mr Mahama also condemned a newspaper report that his family was in support of one of the aspirants for the National Chairman of the NDC position.
"The said claim and the publication are false, and the rank and file of the party are encouraged to disregard them," the statement said.
Read the entire statement below;