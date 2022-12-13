Kyerematen pledges to sponsor printing of delegates album

The Minister of Trade and Industry, John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has pledged to pay for the production of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates' album for all the 275 constituencies across the country.
He made the pledge during his official meeting with the national executives of the party at the party’s headquarters in Accra last Friday.
In addition to the pledge, Mr Kyerematen also donated an amount of GH¢100,000 to the party to support its day-to-day administrative work.
The meeting, which was to interact with the hierarchy of the party and solidify relationships between the party and the government, saw scores of top-ranking officials joining the minister.
Party faithful
Addressing some party faithful who had gathered at the party headquarters who got wind of his visit, Mr Kyerematen called on them to rally behind the leadership of the party and government in these trying times.
"We can only break the ‘8’ if we stay together and act as a unit. We can survive through cooperation and commitment to our various duties,” he said.
The Trade and Industry Minister also urged party faithful to support the government in its industrial transformation drive and job creation, and to discuss how the party can win the 2024 general election.
He used the platform to highlight the success stories of the One District One Factory (1D1F) initiative, among a host of activities that the party could take advantage of and communicate to Ghanaians the benefits that they could derive from them.
Collaboration
In a brief address, the National Chairman of the party, Stephen Ntim, lauded the minister for his visit and noted that other government appointees had made similar visits as part of efforts to bridge the gap between party functionaries and government appointees.
He reiterated the need for government appointees to collaborate with the party in the latter's bid to present a united front for victory during the 2024 general election.
The party-government engagement series, Mr Ntim noted, was one of the several initiatives introduced by the current national executives to achieve the aforementioned objective.
“Other initiatives and interventions such as ‘Time With Patrons’, ‘Time With Ambassadors’, ‘Time With CEOs, regular meetings with the party’s parliamentary group among others, are all geared towards enhancing the working relationship between party functionaries and government appointees,” he explained further.
For his part, the General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, also lauded Mr Kyerematen for the numerous interventions by his ministry.
He commended him for his cooperation when the party wrote a letter to him regarding a health walk that was organised by some groups alleging to be his supporters, in violation of the party's Code of Conduct for pre-parliamentary and presidential primaries.
Mr. Frimpong, therefore, gave an assurance that the leadership of the party would remain neutral, fair and transparent during the party's presidential and parliamentary primaries in 2023.