Holding funfairs at Nkrumah Mausoleum disrespectful — Ghanamannti

Holding funfairs at Nkrumah Mausoleum disrespectful

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Politics Aug - 22 - 2023 , 05:20

A member of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Wayoe Ghanamannti, has called on the government to immediately desist from using the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park and Mausoleum for funfair events and other recreational purposes.

That, he said, was because hosting concerts, pageants, shows and other recreational activities were an affront to the right to peaceful rest of the nation’s founder and first President under the country’s Constitution.

“The mausoleum is the final resting place of Dr Kwame Nkrumah and we cannot disturb somebody’s resting place.

We have reduced such a sacred ground to a market place because we are gradually moving away from a place that is solemn to a place where we can just go to wine and dine,” he stressed.

He said this last Thursday at a public forum held in Accra on the theme; “Desecration of the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum.”

It was organised by the Accra Collective of the Socialist Movement of Ghana (SMG).

Mr Ghanamannti, who is also a human rights lawyer, said hosting funfairs on such hallowed grounds defeated the purpose of a monument as a stately edifice meant to hold the remains of the global icon and to embody his teachings, principles and values.

He described Dr Kwame Nkrumah as an irresistible force for African unity, a man of action and a thinker whose final resting place serves as a place of reflection and inspiration for present and future generations to know what it meant to be true African and to continue the push for Africa’s liberation and thus the mausoleum had to be absolutely quiet for people to refresh themselves on those values.

“How can anyone be inspired when there is jamming, football on giant screens, pageants and all sorts of noise making?” he lamented buttressing his point with Lenin’s Mausoleum in Russia where activities such a photography, drinking, chattering, smoking among others were forbidden in respect of the former Soviet leader.