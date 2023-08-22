I’ve not pulled down Kennedy Agyapong’s billboard — Majority Chief Whip

Daniel Kenu Politics Aug - 22 - 2023 , 04:31

The Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has denied pulling down a billboard of a New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, in his Nsawam-Adoagyiri constituency in the Eastern Region.

He told a press conference in Parliament yesterday that much as he had openly declared his preference for the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to lead the party into the 2024 election, he would do no such thing.

Mr Annor-Dompreh has been accused by Mr Agyapong, who is also the NPP MP for Assin Central in the Central Region, for deliberately pulling down his 9x6 sized billboard in the former’s constituency.

However, setting the record straight in Parliament, Mr Annoh-Dompreh told journalists that he heard of the allegation while attending this year's National Conference of State Legislators in the United States of America together with the Speaker, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, and the leadership of the House.

Verification

Knowing that such billboards are usually managed by city authorities, he called on the municipal chief executive (MCE) for the area for clarification.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh said it turned out that the billboard was apparently pulled down by the "real owner" of the metal frame, Kobi Creative Limited.

Giving details on the matter, the Majority Chief Whip said there was a gentleman known only as Eric who lives in the US, and happened to be a fan of Mr Agyapong, who wanted to do something for him.

Eric is said to have got in touch with a friend known as Rickey of Nsawam who directed him to one Augustine who claims ownership of the metal frame work.

Money was, therefore, paid to him (Augustine) for the artwork to be mounted on the metal frame.

Unfortunately, it turned out that Augustine was not the true owner of the metal frame.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh said when the actual owners, Kobi Creative Limited, saw the advertisement on its frame work, the company pulled it down until it was engaged.

He said when the company was consulted and the right amount of money paid, the billboard was restored.

"I feel slighted, hurt, vilified and lampooned.

But I don't have anything personal against Mr Agyapong.

"This is not a matter that we should split heads over.

I'm not interested in pressing any charges because it's an internal election’’, he said.

His worry was that after finding out the fact and truth, he expected Mr Agyapong to do the needful.

Support

The Majority Chief Whip said the fact that he had declared his support for the Vice-President did not mean that he was against Mr Agyapong, one of the 10 people vying to lead the party.

"People have taken a position and I have also taken my position and I feel proud about the person (Bawumia) I support.