Akosombo, Kpong dams spillage disaster: Institutions were negligent — CPP

Daily Graphic Politics Nov - 03 - 2023 , 05:59

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has indicated that the recent Akosombo dam spillage disaster in the lower Volta communities and its effects on residents have raised significant concerns regarding the negligence exhibited by state institutions involved.

The party said recognising the catastrophic impact of this incident, it has become imperative to address those concerns swiftly and ensure accountability for all parties responsible.

The CPP made these observations in a statement issued and signed by its Chairperson and Leader, Nana Akosua Frimpomaa, on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

Collective effort

While acknowledging the challenges that the responsible state institutions faced, Nana Frimpomaa said the Akosombo and Kpong dams’ spillage disaster highlighted the urgent need for systematic improvements in disaster management and decision-making processes.

“Safeguarding the lives and well-being of communities should be paramount, and this requires a collective effort from all stakeholders involved,” she said.

She called on the government, civil society organisations and the international community to keep supporting and monitor the implementation of those crucial measures.

“By addressing the issue of negligence and promoting accountability, we can ensure a safer and resilient environment for all Ghanaians,” she said.

Nana Frimpomaa, who led a delegation of the CPP to tour some affected communities, noted that regrettably, it was evident that the disaster was exacerbated by a series of negligent actions and oversights within the responsible state institutions.

Negligence

The party said the negligence included the failure to properly monitor, the failure to evaluate dam capacity, the inadequate communication of potential risks to communities and the insufficient emergency preparedness measures.

While calling for a fully independent investigation committee comprised of experts in hydrology, engineering, environmental science, and relevant stakeholders, the CPP urged strengthening of regulatory frameworks to review and strengthen existing regulations and guidelines for the operation, monitoring and maintenance of dams and other water management facilities.

The CPP also called for the opening of channels of communication with communities residing in vulnerable areas to ensure regular information sharing to keep those communities informed about potential risks and emergency procedures, empowering them to make informed decisions to mitigate their vulnerability.

The party urged the government and the VRA to expedite the provision of required support and compensation to affected individuals and communities, facilitating their recovery and rebuilding processes.