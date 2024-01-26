We can't compromise internal unity - Bono Minister to NPP faithful

The Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu-Banahene, has reminded the New Patriotic Party (NPP) executives and supporters that the party cannot compromise its internal unity if it desires to win the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Describing the forthcoming parliamentary primary as a "house and internal affair," she advised the aspirants and their followers to guard against divisive tendencies and conduct clean campaigns devoid of personality attacks that could endanger the peace and unity.

The NPP leadership has set Saturday, January 27, 2024, to conduct the parliamentary primaries in constituencies of sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) to elect candidates for the general election.

Unity

Interacting with the media in Sunyani, Ms Owusu-Banahene said: "We go into this election not to prove our superiority but to make a sound statement of our democratic credentials."

"In fact, it's an exercise of maturity to exercise our franchise in favour of our preferred candidates and that must not disintegrate us but rather unite us as a formidable political party ready to break the eight."

She, therefore, appealed to the members and supporters of the party in the region to endeavour to channel their concerns and grievances through the laid-down structures for redress.

"We must also imbue the ethical values, which have produced peace and do our utmost best to eschew negative attitudes that could disrupt the smooth sailing of the election process," Ms Owusu-Banahene said.

"Let's be mindful of the usage of party platforms and manage our language because there are political spies on most platforms who may use some of these utterances against us," She added.

She expressed the hope that the primary in the region would be successful and asked the aspirants and their followers to maintain their trust and confidence in the leadership of the party. — GNA