‘We appreciate your role’- NPP Women organiser lauds queen mothers

The Ashanti Regional Women’s Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Ama Ampomah, has commended queen mothers in the region for their immeasurable contribution to peace and stability in the region.
She said their pieces of advice to the chiefs and elders of the various traditional councils in the paramountcies within the region had led to peaceful resolution of most chieftaincy problems and also ensured stability and peace in the entire region.
Owing to the important role of the queen mothers, Nana Ampomah said the women’s wing of the NPP would continue to advocate for their welfare.
Get-together
Speaking at a get-together organised by the Association of Queen Mothers for its members in Kumasi at the weekend, Nana Ampomah said the women’s wing would continue to provide them with the needed support to enable them to continue to provide the necessary assistance to the chiefs in the management and administration of all the paramountcies in the region and the country at large.
“If women are considered home managers, then queen mothers can equally be called palace managers and so it is important that their welfare is given utmost priority by the NPP party and its women’s wing”, she said.
The Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr Simon Osei Mensah, also assured the queen-mothers of the government’s support and encouraged them to partner with their respective chiefs to develop their communities.
As custodians of the customs and the culture, he said they played very important roles and as such were essential partners in the development of Ghana.
Development
He said the government was undertaking massive road infrastructure projects this year and the Ashanti Region had been earmarked as one of the beneficiaries.
He cited some major roads in the region such as the Obuasi-Anwiankwanta, Asokwa-Bosomtwe roads, as well as many others in the region, which had already been awarded and contractors had also moved on site to start work.
When completed, he said those two major roads would bring relief to motorists and the travelling public and also improve the economic activities in surrounding towns and communities.
The chairperson of the queen mothers association, Nana Agyakoma Difie II, who is also the Mamponghemaa, expressed her gratitude to the Kumasi Metropolitan Chief Executive, Mr Osei Assibey Antwi, and the Ashanti Regional Minister for organising the get together for them.
Nana Difie welcomed the promise by the government to develop the districts of the region as that would bring a big relief to residents “since it will provide them with job opportunities and also open up the hinterlands to business.”
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana