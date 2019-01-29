Sterlin goes unopposed as PPP candidate in KEAA

The parliamentary candidate of the Progressive People's Party (PPP) for the Komenda- Edina-Eguafo-Abrem ( KEEA) in the 2016 elections, Mr John Sterlin, has underscored the need for a concerted effort and coordination of resources to wrest power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2020 elections.
He said the organisation of a political party depended on unity of purpose and hard work hence the need for greater mobilisation.
Mr Sterlin told the Daily Graphic after he was declared the sole candidate of the party for the 2020 election at a meeting of the party executive at Elmina last Saturday.
He was the only person who picked up nomination form in the constituency at the end of the nomination period.
According to him, the party lost the KEEA seat to the incumbent MP because of disaffection and disorganisation on the part of party members.
Yielding positive results
" We have resolved all our challenges and positioned ourselves for the task ahead, starting from today. I am confident our resolve shall yield a positive result," he said.
The Constituency Chairman of the party, Mr Benjamin Dzantor, who declared Mr Sterlin as the candidate of the KEAA, called on supporters and party faithful to " begin work immediately since we are poised to annex the KEEA seat in 2020."
