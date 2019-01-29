Ken Agyapong hauled before Privileges Committee over inciting comments on murdered journalist

Parliament has hauled the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Mr Kennedy Agyapong, before the Privileges Committee of Parliament for allegedly inciting the public against the murdered journalists, Mr Ahmed Hussein-Suale.
The Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Michael Oquaye, referred Mr Agyapong to the Committee following a submission by the National Democratic Congress MP for Asawase and Minority Chief Whip, Alhaji Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, that he had an audio in which Mr Agyapong was heard inciting the youth to beat up Mr Hussein-Suale.
He said MPs were held in high esteem and also enjoyed some privileges provided for in the Constitution, which required of them to guard their utterances.
Alhaji Muntaka said the comments of Mr Agyapong, which were at variance with the requirements in the Code of Conduct of Parliament, were an affront to the dignity of Parliament.
He said it was necessary for the Privileges Committee of Parliament to be made to investigate the matter and punish him if found guilty of breach of privilege of Parliament.
He requested to be allowed to play the audio of Mr Agyapong making the alleged inciting comments.
When he concluded his remarks, members on the Minority side shouted "It is too much. One person."
Responding, the Majority Leader, Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, said the members had not heard Mr Agyapong making the comments.
Therefore, he said, the audio could not be played in the chamber.
He said the Privileges Committee should be allowed to determine whether Mr Agyapong was in breach of privilege or not.
Murder
Hussein-Suale who worked with the Tiger Eye Private Investigations, a private investigative company operated by ace journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, was killed by unknown assailants at Madina on January 16, 2019.
He was shot three times, twice in the chest and another in the neck late in the night while driving home by unidentified men riding a motorbike.
The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has since launched a full-scale investigation into the gruesome murder.
The CID said it had interrogated Mr Agyapong on the alleged inciting comments.