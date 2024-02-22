ghana news Unite to win Savannah Region - Kodua tells party members

Timothy Ngnenbe Politics Feb - 22 - 2024 , 05:52

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua, has urged the rank and file of the party to iron out all differences and forge ahead in unity in the Savannah Region.

That, he said, would enable the party to win more votes in the region and thereby increase the party’s seats from three to at least five.

Mr Kodua said the target of the parliamentary candidates and party executives at all levels must be to increase the number of seats from three to at least five.

The NPP scribe made that call last Saturday during the acclamation of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Damongo, Samuel Abu Jinapor, as the party’s parliamentary candidate for the 2024 election.

The acclamation ceremony brought together key personalities such as the Savannah Regional Minister, Saeed Muhazu Jibril; Minister designate for Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso Boakye; Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng;

Minister designate for Information, Fatima Abubakar; an advisor to the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources on Special Projects, Benito Owusu-Bio and the Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, John Allotey.

Mr Kodua urged members of the party not to sacrifice loyalty for parochial interests, stressing that it was when individuals demonstrated commitment to serve others that they would be recognised and rewarded by the party.

He said the popular acclamation of Mr Jinapor was proof that when people served others and humbled themselves, they would also be served by others and supported to achieve their dreams.

"The Honourable Samuel Abu Jinapor has done a Yeoman's job for Damongo and the country at large and is reaping the benefits," he said.

Election 2024

The NPP General Secretary also stressed that winning the 2024 election was highly possible but would not come on a silver platter.

He urged the people in the Savannah Region to remain united and protect the three seats they won in 2020.

"If you are united, you can protect the three seats and take it to five in the coming election," he added.

Mr Kodua also said the 2024 election was for the NPP to lose and not for the NDC to win "so if we decide to remain united, we will retain power."

For his part, Savannah Regional Chairman of the NPP, Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana said he was going to lead the rank and file of the party to improve on the 2020 performance.

He said that would require the burying of all differences and working together as a team.

"We are here to let the National Democratic Congress know that we shall chase them for every available vote in the Savannah Region," he stressed.