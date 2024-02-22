‘Hold MPs accountable for devt’

Delali Sika Politics Feb - 22 - 2024 , 06:01

Aspiring New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Klottey Korle Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Valentino Nii Noi Nortey, has urged constituents to hold MPs accountable for development.

He explained that not only will this stance keep them on their toes, but it will also trigger appropriate spending.

"I am not in support of that argument, so far as development in a constituency is concerned.

Someone has to be accountable, which comes with leadership, and being an MP puts you in that position," he stated.

Duties

He also disagreed with the notion that ensuring development in the constituency shouldn't be a part of the MP’s duties.

"It is never true that MPs don't take part in development in the constituency.

The MP should always have his or her ears on the ground and advocate for solutions to the problems and take gradual steps into solving them," he stated.

Nii Noi Nortey said this at a campaign meeting which took place at the Karma Conference Centre in Accra.

Consequently, he cited persistence in advocating for such initiatives at Parliament and the use of the MP's Common Fund as ways of bringing development to the constituency.

Speaking to the Daily Graphic on the sidelines of the meeting, he mentioned appropriate spending and uniting the community as part of his goals if voted into power.

He also added that his victory in the 2024 elections will bring the needed transformational change that Klottey Korle has longed for.

"I don't want to be a one-term MP. When I become MP, I become MP for the whole constituency.

And I assure you that there is going to be a very big positive change in Klottey Korle," he said.

Spending spree

Nii Noi Nortey also added that it was time politicians cut down the flamboyant spending spree that is usually associated with political campaigns.

"I would channel those monies towards solving realistic and immediate problems.

We must cut funds on some of these campaign logistics and rather put the money into solving the actual problems that are facing the people," he said.