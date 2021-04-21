Techiman South petition: Hearing continues April 29

Drama unfolded at the Wenchi High Court last Monday when officials of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) came to the court armed with a generator and a photocopier machine to ensure that there were no power disruptions to the court’s proceedings.
The court, at its sitting on April 14, 2021, ordered officials of the Electoral Commission (EC) to present the collated results of the 2020 parliamentary election in the Techiman South Constituency for inspection by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Mr Christopher Beyere Baasongti.
It was in the light of that the NDC carried its generator and a photocopier machine to make sure that the exercise was not postponed due to any power outage.
The exercise itself went on smoothly while photocopies of the documents were made available to all parties.
April 29
The court subsequently fixed April 29, 2021 for continuation of hearing of the petition.
The presentation of the collated constituency results was in compliance with an order by the court at its sitting on the disputed election on Wednesday, April 14, 2020.
It was the second time that the high court hearing the suit filed by the NDC candidate compelled the EC to make the collated results available for inspection.
The EC was slapped with a fine of GH¢2,000 at the April 14, 2020 sitting on the suit for its failure to comply with the court's order on April 1, 2020.
Issues
Speaking to journalists after the exercise, the General Secretary of the NDC, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, said the party was going to compare the EC's collated results with its own documents.
"If the pink sheets tally with the collated results, then the EC has no questions to answer but if not, then we will raise questions.
"They have presented us with the documents. We have made photocopies but we believe there are issues which will be discussed when they are in the witness box," he added.
Clear pathway
For his part, the Techiman South Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Richard Asamoah, said having complied with the orders of the court, there was a clear pathway for the court to hear the issues raised by the NDC.
He called on all parties involved in the matter not to twist what transpired in the court when presenting them to the public or on social media.
"The Techiman South Constituency needs peace for development and we believe at the end of the day, Mr Adjei-Mensah Korsah's victory will be affirmed," Mr Asamoah stated.