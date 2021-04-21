MP launches educational fund to mark 100 days in office

The Member of Parliament for Madina, Mr Francis-Xavier Sosu, has launched an educational project that will provide scholarships to support brilliant needy students in the constituency.
The project will also establish an awards scheme to recognise hardworking teachers in every electoral area.
Other initiatives within the project include the replacement of all chalkboards in both private and public schools with marker boards to aid effective teaching and learning, and an annual inter-schools debate for both junior and senior high schools.
100 days
At the launch of the Madina Education Scheme Project and press conference to mark his first 100 days in office, Mr Sosu committed GH¢50,000 as seed capital for the project.
He said under the project, library facilities in each electoral area, Information and Communications Technology (ICT) laboratories and the completion of abandoned school projects would also be executed.
He said there would also be an awards scheme for the best graduating law student of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) and the graduate would get the opportunity to become an intern in his law firm.
He explained that the 100 days in office had become a benchmark for measuring every administration, adding that, “It gives us the opportunity to gauge the policy direction of every administration.”
Achievements
Highlighting some of his achievements in the first 100 days of assuming office, the legislator said he had set up the Madina Job Centre project as part of efforts to deal with the problem of unemployment in the constituency.
He said since the centre was set up three months ago, 650 people had secured jobs while over 4,000 applications were being processed.
“The government alone cannot create sufficient sustainable jobs and that is why we as MPs need to think outside the box to create jobs for the people,” he said.
UPSA
The Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the UPSA, Prof. Charles Barnor, commended the legislator for launching the scholarship project, adding that there had been instances where students had to defer their programmes due to lack of funds.
The project, he said, would go a long way to complement the government’s efforts in its bid to ensure that the youth were educated.