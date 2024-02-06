President revokes appointments of 24 MDCEs

President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo has revoked the appointment of 24 Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) with immediate effect.

The revocation of the appointments is in accordance with Article 243 (3) b of the Constitution and section 20 (3) (b) of the Local Government Act, 2016, (Act 936).

In a letter signed last Friday by the President to the Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Dan Botwe, who is also the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Okere in the Eastern Region, he directed the affected DCEs to be notified of the revocation and instructed those replacements be nominated under separate cover.

The specific reasons for the revocation were not provided in the statement.

Affected MDCEs

Among those affected by the President’s directive are — Martina Appiah Nyantakyi (Ahafo Ano North), Nii Larteh Ollenu (Amansie West), Daniel Owuredu (Nkoranza South), Alhaji Abdulai Adams (Pru East), Gmasombe Jerome Kofi Gyimah, (Sene East), Joseph Aidoo (Awutu Senya West), Samuel Kwame Agyekum (Asuogyaman), Seth Asante (Atiwa West), Comfort Asante (New Juaben North), Isaac Kwadzo Buabeng (Nsawam-Adoagyiri), Daniel Alexander Nii-Noi Adumua (Adentan) and Mohammed Bashiru Kamara (Ga Central).

Replacements

Meanwhile, in another letter, issued and signed by the President last Saturday, it said “Pursuant to my letter, February 2, 2024, and in accordance with article 243 of the Constitution, I have made the following nominations to the office of chief executives of the following municipal and district assemblies, pending their approval by their respective assemblies.”

Those nominated to replace the affected MDCEs are Prince Dormaa Amoah (Ahafo Ano North), Oscar Asare Andoh (Amansie West), Dr Amoateng Augustine Kwasi (Nkoranza South), Mohammed Haruna (Pru East), Samson Gbolu(Sene East), Moses Arhinful (Awutu Senya West), Nana Kweku Abban (Twifo Heman Lower Denkyira), Mavis Opokua Akonnor (Asuogyaman), Paddy Amponsah Douglas (Atiwa West) and Prof. Edward Asante Antwi (New Juaben North).

The rest are Owusu Arthur Emmanuel (Nsawam-Adoagyiri), Ebenezer Dow (Adentan), Ambrose Tsegah(Ga Central), Deborah Ampofo (Ga East), Michael Dan (Weija Gbawe), Issah Chimsi Abdulai (East Mamprusi), Bulator Kwaku Patrick (Krachi West), Felix Owusu Gyimah (Nkwanta South), Jacob K. Dumakawe (Sawla-Tuna-Kalba), Agana Albert Akugre (Bolga East), Anania Daniel Atampuba (Bawku West), Mahamud Forkah (Sissala West), Innocent Lynford Kwesi Tetteh (South Tongu), Alex Baidoo (Amenfi Central) and Eric Essien (Nzema East)