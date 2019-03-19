NPP writes to NDC over disbanding vigilante groups

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has written to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) asking that the two parties should have their first meeting this week over the disbandment of vigilante groups
.
The NDC has confirmed the receipt of the letter but its Deputy General Secretary, Mr Peter Boamah Otokunor says the details in the letter show that the NPP was not committed to the process to disband vigilante groups.
Below is a copy of the NPP's letter
INVITATION TO A MEETING ON THE SUBJECT OF ‘DISBANDMENT OF PARTY VIGILANTE GROUPS’
On behalf of the NPP, I am pleased to officially invite you (the NDC) to a meeting to discuss the menace of political vigilantism which has gained notoriety in The
This invitation has been necessitated not only by the President's call during the 2019 State of the Nation's Address, but also, by the legitimate concerns expressed by overwhelming Ghanaians about this menace, and the need for the two political parties to do the needful, in the interest of the nation.
You would recall that, since the President made this call, our National Chairman, Hon. Freddie
We have also taken notice of your request to expand the scope of the engagement to Include multiple stakeholders, and wish to assure you that the NPP avails itself for this consideration at the meeting, which will afford the two parties the opportunity to agree on the various stakeholders to be invited in the subsequent engagements.
The NPP proposes that this crucial meeting comes off during this week, at a venue convenient to you. And so, we entreat you to as soon as possible, get in touch with the party when you find a suitable venue for this meeting.
Thank you.
GENERAL SECRETARY