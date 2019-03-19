fbpx

NPP writes to NDC over disbanding vigilante groups

BY: Graphic Online
The letter was signed by the General Secretary of the NPP, Mr John Boadu
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has written to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) asking that the two parties should have their first meeting this week over the disbandment of vigilante groups.

The letter dated March 15, 2019 and aadressed to the National Chairman of the NDC was signed by the General Secretary of the NPP, Mr John Boadu.

The NDC has confirmed the receipt of the letter but its Deputy General Secretary, Mr Peter Boamah Otokunor says the details in the letter show that the NPP was not committed to the process to disband vigilante groups.

Below is a copy of the NPP's letter

INVITATION TO A MEETING ON THE SUBJECT OF ‘DISBANDMENT OF PARTY VIGILANTE GROUPS’

On behalf of the NPP, I am pleased to officially invite you (the NDC) to a meeting to discuss the menace of political vigilantism which has gained notoriety in The country, and explore ways of permanently disbanding the various vigilante groups associated with Ghana's two major political parties.

This invitation has been necessitated not only by the President's call during the 2019 State of the Nation's Address, but also, by the legitimate concerns expressed by overwhelming Ghanaians about this menace, and the need for the two political parties to do the needful, in the interest of the nation.

You would recall that, since the President made this call, our National Chairman, Hon. Freddie Blay, has been engaging your good self in telephone conversations on the subject. We think that time is now rife for the parties to hold this crucial meeting, which the whole nation has been looking forward to.

We have also taken notice of your request to expand the scope of the engagement to Include multiple stakeholders, and wish to assure you that the NPP avails itself for this consideration at the meeting, which will afford the two parties the opportunity to agree on the various stakeholders to be invited in the subsequent engagements.

The NPP proposes that this crucial meeting comes off during this week, at a venue convenient to you. And so, we entreat you to as soon as possible, get in touch with the party when you find a suitable venue for this meeting.

Thank you.
GENERAL SECRETARY