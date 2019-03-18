fbpx

NPP’s Professionals for Change group embarks on placard campaign

BY: Graphic Online
Professionals for Change (P4C), a group in the governing New Patriotic Party in collaboration with another group, young Kukrudites Movement (YKM) have embarked on a placard campaign to trumpet the achievements of the NPP.

They embarked on the campaign on Saturday March 16, 2019 on some streets in Accra and showcased the placards to trumpet the achievements of the Akufo-Addo administration within the past two years.

The placards highlighted some of what they said were key achievements of the Akufo-Addo government in some sectors of the economy.

Some of the placards had the following messages: “We promised to implement Free SHS to reduce hardships on parents, we have delivered, “ “We promised to restore teacher training allowances to reduce the hardships on teacher trainees, we have delivered,” “We promised a one district one factory program, we are delivering,” and “We promised to reduce the hardship in obtaining a passport, we have delivered.”

Others read ”We promised to implement a national property address system, we have delivered,” “We promised to establish a Zongo Development Fund, we have delivered,” “We promised to issue National ID Cards, we are delivering,” “We promised a one village one dam program, we are delivering,” “We promised a one district one warehouse program, we are delivering,” “We promised to a renewed focus on agriculture through the planting for food and jobs program, we have delivered,” and “We promised to reduce the hardship in obtaining drivers’ license, we have delivered.”

Others also read “We promised to implement a Nation Builders Corps program to reduce the hardships on the graduate unemployed, we are delivering,” “We promised to establish integrated bauxite and aluminum industry, we are delivering,” “We promised to implement mobile money interoperability, we have delivered,” “We promised to rehabilitate Valco to resume operations, we have delivered” and “We promised to revive Ghana’s railways, we are delivering.”

According to the group, they intend to embark on similar initiatives to help sell the good works of the current administration.