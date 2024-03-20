NPP inaugurates regional campaign teams

Daily Graphic Politics Mar - 20 - 2024 , 06:42

The National Campaign Coordinating Committee of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has appointed a six-member team to inaugurate the various regional campaign teams.

The inauguration of the regional campaign teams commenced last Monday, March 18 and will continue till Sunday, March 24, 2024, at the regional delegate conference of the party.

A statement signed and issued by the General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Kodua Frimpong, urged the regional party to liaise with their respective team leaders to select dates and venues for the inauguration of their various regional campaign coordinating teams.

It named the team leaders for the inauguration as Fred Oware (Eastern, Volta and Oti regions); Dan Botwe (Bono East, Bono and Ashanti); Justin Kodua Frimpong (Greater Accra, Central, Western and Western North); Frederick Opare Ansah (Savannah, Upper East, Upper West, Northern and North East).

Regional teams

It said the regional campaign coordinating team shall comprise the following: regional chairman-head, regional minister, deputy head, regional secretary-secretary to the regional campaign team, five representatives from the national campaign team, all regional executives, the belt coordinators, co-opt members and regional zonal coordinators, adding that three members of whom two must be women and the other a youth.

The others are the regional council of elders, chairperson plus one voting member, regional council of patrons chairperson plus one voting member, parliamentary candidate's representative, a representative from the regional legal team, a representative from the finance and fundraising committee, the dean of the regional Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) and the regional Tertiary Students Confederacy Coordinator.

It said the regional campaign advisory team shall comprise the following: the regional reconciliation team, the regional council of elders, representative of former regional executives, representative of former Members of Parliament and representatives of former MMDCEs.

The party called for cooperation throughout the exercise and expressed its appreciation to members for their support and commitment.