Near blows in Parliament: Ken Agyapong clashes with Sly TettehBy Daniel Kenu,

Near blows in Parliament: Ken Agyapong clashes with Sly Tetteh

There was a near scuffle between the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central in the Central Region, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, and his colleague, Sylvester Tetteh over an alleged unpaid loan in Parliament yesterday.

Mr Tetteh, MP for Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfro in the Greater Accra Region, had attempted to exchange pleasantries with his colleague, Mr Agyapong, but the latter got infuriated.

Before the matter could get out of hand, the Deputy Majority Leader and the NPP MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, stepped in to whisk Mr Tetteh away from the chamber.

Although the issue happened on the blind side of the first Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu, who was presiding, and the fact that the two did not speak into the microphone, it got the attention of journalists and those in the public gallery.

The Daily Graphic later found out that Mr Tetteh allegedly owed Mr Agyapong and when the Assin Central MP confronted him for the money, the former allegedly told him to take him to court.

That response from Mr Tetteh apparently infuriated Mr Agyapong to react angrily.

When reached Mr Tetteh declined to comment on the issue.

Background

Mr Agyapong, who is bowing out of Parliament after the 2024 general election, was first elected as MP in 2000 of the then Assin North Constituency.

He retained his seat in the 2004 and 2008 parliamentary elections.

In 2012, he was elected MP of the newly created Assin Central Constituency and was re-elected in 2016.

He also retained his seat in the 2020 general election.

As an aspirant in 2023 for the presidential candidacy of the NPP, he lost to Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

He is currently the Chairman of Parliament's Defence and Interior Committee.

Mr Tetteh on the other hand, is the NPP MP for Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfro in the Ga South Municipality in the Greater Accra Region and also a former chief executive officer of the National Youth Authority.

He won his re-election bid in the NPP parliamentary primaries held on January 27, this year to contest on the ticket of the party in the 2024 general election.