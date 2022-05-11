NDC slates June — November for internal elections

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has outlined its calendar of activities to elect its branch to national executive members.
While the party has fixed June 15 to July this year for the branch election, the ward election will take place in August this year with the constituency election taking place in September 2022.
The party will hold its regional conference in October 2022 to elect its regional executive members, while that of national executive members will be held in November 2022.
Communique
A communique issued in Accra yesterday and signed by its General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah said the decisions were taken at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held in Accra last Monday.
It said the NEC resolved that the regulations and modalities for branch election should be approved by NEC and the election conducted before that of the constituencies and the region.
It said as part of the regulations for the branch election, nominations shall open upon an official publication or announcement by the general secretary seven clear days before the start of the election.
“That nominations forms shall be made available at all branches at a fee of GH¢10 for all aspirants,” it said.
Qualification
The communique said to be eligible to contest for a position in the branch election, a person must be a registered and an active member of the party and in good standing for at least four years.
It said all registered members of the party in good standing shall participate in the voting process.
“That for the avoidance of doubt, NEC delegates the Functional Executive Committee to act on its behalf in the exercise of the approved guidelines for the conduct of the branch election,” it stated.
SALL
It said the NEC also resolved that Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lolobi and Likpe (SALL) was recognised and adopted as a constituency by the NDC.
It said the NDC Professionals Forum’s application for affiliation was approved for submission to congress in accordance with article 9 of the NDC constitution.