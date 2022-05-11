NPP constituency elections in E/R: 6 Lose positions at Asene-Akroso-Manso, Akwatia retains executive

Some executive of the Asene–Akroso-Manso Constituency of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) lost their positions to new entrants at the party’s constituency election held at Akyem Asene near Oda in the Eastern Region last Monday.
The Constituency Chairman, Mr Frank Anim Bediako, popularly known as Kalala, lost to his challenger, Sampson Kwadwo Effah, a 54-year-old accountant at the Atibie Government Hospital by 352 votes to 105. The third contestant, Richard Appiah Boateng, polled 65 votes.
The Constituency Vice-Chairman position was won by Kassim Alhassan, who obtained 419 votes to defeat his challenger, Bernard Arko Acquah, who had 100 votes, while Yaw Awuakye beat Willingston Gyan by 384 votes to 139 to become the Second Vice-Chairman.
The new Constituency Secretary is Mr Charles Nana Debrah, who secured 399 votes as against his challenger, Mr Emmanuel Mireku Yeboah who had 125 votes.
The post of Assistant Secretary went to Mr Mohammed Alhassan after he had defeated Mr Frederick Awuku-Anti by 410 votes to 113.
The incumbent Constituency Women’s Organiser, Stella Donkor, lost her position to Eunice Kyei-Fordjour by 276 votes to 248.
Albert Kwakye retained his position as the Constituency Treasurer by beating Bernard Botwe Kofi Ninson by 409 votes to 109.
The other elected constituency executive were Daniel Agyemfrah Organiser, Joseph K. Sintim — Youth Organiser and Tijani Ahmed– Nasara Coordinator.
Unity
The newly elected Constituency Chairman, Mr Sampson Effah, promised to reconcile all members and supporters of the NPP including those who supported an independent parliamentary candidate in the 2020 general elections to enable the party to break the eight-year jinx in 2024.
Akwatia retains all executive
In a related development, the entire 10 Akwatia Constituency executive of the NPP) in the Eastern Region have been retained unopposed by the delegates.
The retained constituency executive are Alhaji Osman Yakubu — Chairman; Mr Kwadwo Mensah — First Vice Chairman; Mr Kwasi Boopim — Second Vice-Chairman; Mr Eugene Opoku Acheampong — Secretary; Mr Richmond Attakora Adams — Assistant Secretary; Mr Emmanuel Aduomi — Organiser; Mr Taminu Buhari — Youth Organiser; Madam Grace Boatemaa — Women’s Organiser and Mr Abdul Latif Mohammed — Nasara Coordinator.
Snatch Akwatia seat
The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for West Akyem, Mr Seth Oduro-Boadu, who was the Constituency Electoral Committee Chairman, swore the retained officers in office at a ceremony at Akyem Takrowase last Monday.
The constituency chairman, Alhaji Osman Yakubu, on behalf of his colleagues, promised to mobilise all human and material resources not only to recapture the parliamentary seat that eluded them in 2020, but also obtain more presidential votes for the party come 2024.