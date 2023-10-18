NDC sets up committee to probe Odododiodio parliamentary vetting chaos

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Politics Oct - 18 - 2023 , 05:09

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has set up a five-member committee to probe last Friday’s disturbances during the vetting of parliamentary aspirants for the Odododiodio constituency in Greater Accra.

The committee is to make appropriate recommendations for the party.

Members of the committee are Edward Doe Adjaho, former Speaker of Parliament, Samuel Sarpong, NDC National Vice Chairman, George Loh, NDC Deputy Director of Legal, Obuobia Darko-Opoku, NDC Deputy Director of Communications and Peter Lanchene Toobu, MP for Wa West Constituency.

A statement signed and issued on Tuesday (Oct 17, 2023) by the General Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Kwetey said the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the NDC discussed the "unfortunate incident that occurred at its Greater Accra Regional Office during the vetting of aspirants for the Odododiodio Constituency parliamentary primary of the party."

"After extensive deliberations, FEC referred the violence that occurred and an appeal process that has been filed in respect of the eligibility of one of the aspirants, to a Special Committee to investigate and make appropriate recommendations."

"The party has also halted all processes relative to the party's parliamentary primary in the Odododiodio Constituency

“In the meantime, all processes relative to the party’s parliamentary primary in the Odododiodio Constituency have been put on hold pending the outcome of investigations by the Special Committee,” the statement said.

Some party members said to be sympathisers of one of the aspirants destroyed party property, including chairs and an air conditioner, and pelted stones at the vetting committee, citing unfairness to their favourite aspirant.

The attack led to the manhandling of a Citi FM/TV journalist, Akosua Otchere.

The party condemned the incident and apologised to the journalist and the media house.