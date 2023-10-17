16 NPP supporters fined GH¢2,400 for invading UTV

Daily Graphic Politics Oct - 17 - 2023 , 23:00

An Achimota District Court in the Greater Accra Region has sentenced 16 supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who invaded the studios of an Accra-based television station, United Television (UTV) at Tesano to a fine of GH¢2,400.00 each.

The convicts, who pleaded guilty to the charge of conspiracy to commit crime and rioting, were sentenced by the court on their own plea when they appeared before it yesterday.

They were also made to sign a bond to be of good behaviour.

On Saturday, October 7, 2023, the group of people, who identified themselves as sympathisers or members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) stormed the premises of UTV in Accra, forced their way into the studios and disrupted a live broadcast of the United Showbiz programme.

Numbering about 16, the police picked them up for interrupting a programme.

The arrest followed a complaint by Despite Media Group, owners of UTV, and the Ministry of Information (MoI).

After investigations, they were charged with the offence and subsequently arraigned.