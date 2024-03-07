Mahama encourages citizenry to be hopeful

Daily Graphic Politics Mar - 07 - 2024 , 06:13

The leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has urged Ghanaians to hold to hope, determination and a collective will to overcome the challenges confronting the country.

He said the country needed to make progress and build a better society especially “the Ghana we want for ourselves and future generations”.

In a statement to commemorate Ghana’s 67th Independence Day, Mr Mahama said “with the right leadership, we shall turn our fortunes around and put Ghana back on track as the Black Star of Africa, as envisioned by those who sacrificed their lives to give us this precious gift of freedom”.

Better opportunities

It said Ghanaians could not pretend that all was well with high unemployment, thousands of youth trooping out of the country in search of better opportunities, and rampant corruption that had rendered the people poorer and the country unable to pay its debts.

It said Ghanaians could not turn a blind eye to the stark similarity between a colonial power that gunned down the people and today’s leaders who were presiding over the murder of innocent civilians who stepped out to vote and strengthen the democracy.

The statement said as the country marked its 67th Independence Day, it provided an opportunity for Ghanaians to reflect “as a people bound by a shared destiny on the journey of our great nation, even as we face avoidable tribulations of economic hardship, uncertainty and a crisis of leadership”.

“Our nation deserves quality leadership, better governance and accountability, and a strong economy that creates opportunities for all, not just a few,” it said.



NDC

In a statement signed by the party’s General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, it pledged the commitment of the NDC to address those pressing challenges and champion the cause of all Ghanaians.

It said the party advocated policies that prioritised the welfare of Ghanaians and promoted inclusive growth and development.

“The next NDC government will be committed to building the Ghana envisioned by our forefathers - a nation of prosperity, equality and opportunity for all.

We will implement policies that create jobs, stimulate economic growth, and improve the lives of all Ghanaians.

We will work tirelessly to restore hope and confidence in our nation's future,” it said.