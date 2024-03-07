Prez Akufo-Addo has reformed our judicial system – Adwoa Safo

Graphic Online Politics Mar - 07 - 2024 , 11:01

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the practical implementation of programs and policies that have transformed the judicial system, making the administration of justice more efficient than ever before.

According to her, the deliberate efforts by the President to replace all dilapidated judicial buildings with modern ones and to provide new infrastructure, particularly courtrooms and residential facilities for judges, have had a positive impact on the judicial system.

For example, she noted that the days when lawyers had to endure dilapidated courtrooms, sweating profusely in their wigs and gowns, are now a thing of the past. Additionally, the automation of the court system and the introduction of the virtual court system have significantly improved access to justice delivery.

Contributing to the debate on the President’s Message on the State of the Nation on the floor of Parliament on Monday, March 4, 2024, the former Deputy Majority Leader emphasized the importance of leaving a lasting legacy. She likened President Akufo-Addo’s efforts in improving and transforming judicial infrastructure to that of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the first President of Ghana, who is remembered for projects like the construction of the motorway.

“Mr. Speaker, I strongly believe as a person that every leader must leave a legacy to which he or she would be remembered for when he or she is no more a leader. Just as we remember, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, our first President for the construction of our motorway and many more, this country shall forever be grateful and remember His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the conscious and well calculated efforts and plan to improve and transform our judicial infrastructure”.

She added “Mr. Speaker, being a lawyer of 20 years of good standing, I completely appreciate this initiative by the government. Under this government, practicing lawyers are more comfortable in our courtrooms. Sitting in dilapidated court houses; sweating profusely in our wits and gowns; Mr. Speaker, we can boast that today it is now a thing of the past”.

However, the deputy Minority Whip and NDC MP for Bandai, Ahmed Ibrahim, contested her claims, arguing that the provision of infrastructure for the judiciary across the country was solely the initiative of Parliament.

But Adwoa Safo clarified that the mention of "government" by the President includes efforts and initiatives achieved collaboratively by all three arms of government.

She further praised President Akufo-Addo for appointing another woman, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Araba Eassaba Sackey Torkornoo, as Chief Justice, highlighting its significance for feminism, gender equality, and serving as a role model for young girls and women.

Additionally, she lauded President Akufo-Addo for providing 121 residential units for judges across the country and for the upcoming commissioning of a 12-story building initiated by former President John Agyekum Kufuor.