Lydia Alhassan launches campaign

Daniel Kenu Politics Jan - 30 - 2024 , 07:30

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, has launched her 2024 parliamentary campaign, targeting the youth to retain her seat.

The MP, who is also the First Deputy Majority Chief Whip in Parliament, announced this last Friday following her acclamation and endorsement by the NPP delegates to represent the party unopposed.

The Electoral Commission's (EC’s) electoral officer for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Agyiri, lifted the hands of the MP after a thunderous applause by delegates.

Moments after the acclamation, Ms Alhassan zoomed into action by calling on the youth to be "her backbone" to retain the seat.

In order to have the buy-in of the youth to retain power, therefore, the MP has introduced a number of youth empowerment programmes to reduce unemployment and create wealth for all.

The programmes include skills training, supporting individuals in practical educational programmes and engaging a number in her self-sponsoring constituency projects, including roads.

She faces off with Ghanaian actor and farmer John Dumelo of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in what is expected to be a two-horse race.

No complacency

The First Deputy Majority Chief Whip said although she was sure of victory, "I will not be complacent."

"Let's do away with bickering and backbiting to enable us to break the eight.

"Breaking the eight is possible and I promise I will not let the party down," she told party supporters.

In the 2020 general election, the incumbent NPP MP, Ms Alhassan, won with 39,851 votes, representing 51.36 per cent, while her closest contender, Mr Dumelo of the NDC, polled 37,478 votes, representing 48.30 per cent.

The other contestants in that election, Gifty Nana Botchwey of the People’s National Convention, got 160 votes, representing 0.21 per cent, while Richard Amegatse, an independent candidate, polled 108 votes, representing 0.41 per cent.

The Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency is among the oldest constituencies in the Greater Accra Region. Created in 1992, it covers East Legon, Shiashi, Airport Residential Area, Dzorwulu, Abelenkpe and parts of Tesano and Roman Ridge.

It shares boundaries with the Ayawaso North, Ayawaso East, Ayawaso Central, and Okaikoi North constituencies.

It is also the most affluent among the constituencies.