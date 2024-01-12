I’ll unify all factions to break the 8 — NPP aspirant

Samuel Kyei-Boateng Politics Jan - 12 - 2024 , 08:55

A New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirant for the Akyem Achiase Constituency, George Niako, has stressed that when given the nod, his major preoccupation would be to unify the various factions in the party for it to contribute its quota towards the achievement of breaking the eight-year electoral jinx come December 7, 2024.

He said the current disunity had created apathy in the party and if it was not resolved immediately, the problem would affect the party's chances of increasing presidential votes in the upcoming general election.

Mr Niako aka Bulk Money, a Tema-based electrical engineer and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bulk Money Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, was speaking to the Daily Graphic in an interview at Akyem Achiase near Oda last Wednesday.

He said in the 2016 general election, both President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the parliamentary candidate, Robert Amoah, obtained equal votes of 16,000 while the National Democratic (NDC) parliamentary candidate had 6,000 votes.

He said when the NPP changed its parliamentary candidate in 2020, Nana Akufo-Addo maintained his presidential votes of 16,000 while the new NPP parliamentary candidate, in the person of Kofi Ahenkorah-Marfo, had 14,000 votes with the NDC parliamentary candidate, increasing his votes from 6,000 to 9,000, which means that some NPP supporters voted "skirt and blouse" due to the factions in the party.

Unifier

Mr Niako, who claims to be the unifier, stressed that if he was given the nod as the parliamentary candidate, he would secure not less than 90 per cent of presidential votes for the NPP in the December 7, 2024, general elections as he would unify the factions with the help of the constituency council of elders.

He stated that if he was voted as the MP, he would rehabilitate all feeder roads in the farming communities in the constituency to facilitate the movement of people and the evacuation of agricultural produce from the hinterlands to the marketing centres.

Mr Niako added that he would provide free transport for farmers in the area to cart their farm produce from the farm gates to the marketing centres to sell, adding that he would also supply them with free farming inputs and in addition recruit gangs to spray their cocoa farms to increase production.

According to Mr Niako, he was born into the NPP family, as his father is a founding father of the party in the Achiase Constituency.

Financier

Mr Niako stated that he had been a financier of the NPP in the Achiase Constituency since 2012, adding that he had also contributed financially towards the renovation of the Eastern Regional office of the party in Koforidua and also supported the national NPP headquarters financially.

Mr Niako, therefore, appealed to the delegates to vote for him massively during the parliamentary primary on January 27, 2024, to enable him to put his plans into action for the betterment of the constituency.