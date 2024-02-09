I’ll harness natural resources to improve economy — Nana Kwame Bediako

Joshua Bediako Koomson Politics Feb - 09 - 2024 , 07:07

The leader of the New Force Movement, Nana Kwame Bediako, has underscored the country’s industrial sector as a significant driver of growth and has, therefore, stressed on the need to leverage the abundant natural resources to improve the economy and attract investment.

He said Ghana, like many other African countries, was blessed enormously with vast natural resources capable of transforming its economy.

However, he said exploitation of those resources had made no significant impact on the country largely due to poor management.

For this reason, he said it was time for someone to gather the courage and fight for the mobilisation of local resources through industrialisation and value addition.

“This is why I am here because I think someone must stand up with courage and fight for the youth.

We have the resources.

The only thing that we don’t have is the industrial platform and energy to add value to them.

I will bring in foreigners not to come and extract our resources but to come and work for us to develop this nation,” Nana Bediako said.

Nana Kwame Bediako, aka Cheddar said this last Tuesday, when he paid a courtesy call on the national executives of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) at the International Press Centre in Accra.

The call was to make some of his policies known to the inky fraternity and also seek for their support in his bid to contest in this year’s general elections.

Policies

As part of his policies, Nana Bediako said he wanted to introduce an industrial revolution and would impact the entire nation.

He observed that among the 16 regions, the Greater Accra Region was the only economic viable region while the remaining 15 regions were underexplored.

“For me as a businessman, I see this as a great opportunity and any leader that can put business into these 15 regions will, first of all, create the most jobs and the most entrepreneurs as well as the best economic stability in this country.”

For this reason, he said he would introduce the regional industrial revolution under the policy to ensure that every region could access its own natural resources.

On his second policy, Mr Bediako said he wanted to create a technology hub in the country.

He said Ghana had a huge young population who depended largely on technology and, therefore, there should be policies that could inspire a lot of growth within the technology space.

Nana Bediako said the policy would help to create jobs for the average person and subsequently help reduce the unemployment rate.

He also said he was going to establish a Ghana Media Fund to support the welfare of journalists.

GJA president

The GJA President, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, said the association believed in the vision in empowering the youth and helping to industrialise the country to create jobs.

He also reiterated the GJA’s commitment to promote peace and unity before, during and after the general elections.

Mr Dwumfour, therefore, urged members of the association to remain circumspect in their dealings and shouldn’t use their platform to incite tension.