Engineer to contest Ho Central seat as independent candidate

Alberto Mario Noretti Politics Feb - 09 - 2024 , 07:00

A 35-year-old constructional engineer, Mawulorm Kwame Klutse, has declared his intention to contest the Ho Central parliamentary seat as an independent candidate.

He said in an interview in Ho last Sunday that the people of the constituency were sick and tired of political party colours because none of the political parties had helped them to realise their development aspirations over the years.

He said the Ho Central constituency had been deprived of its fair share of development projects for far too long, because party stalwarts often hijacked the projects and helped themselves with the proceeds, without any genuine concern for the welfare of the people.

Agriculture

Mr Klutse said as a priority, he would with commitment, great zeal and resources promote agriculture to greater heights, taking advantage of the vast fertile land and large number of young people in the area.

He said his agricultural development plans included assisting farmers and educational institutions with tractors and other modern farming equipment.

“This is part of my agenda to empower the youth to make a decent living from modern farming,” he added.

Mr Klutse said the programme had bright prospects because the majority of the 120, 000 people in the constituency were young people willing to work in the agricultural sector.

The parliamentary aspirant said his team had built a strong network with people from the constituency living in the Diaspora, who were willing to support the development of the constituency in various ways.

Sanitation

The product of the Ho Technical University said sanitation was high on his development agenda, adding that he would work to ensure the ‘Oxygen City’ status of the Ho Central Constituency was restored and maintained at all times.

In that regard, Mr Klutse said there would be regular clean up exercises in the communities.

He maintained that he was the best material for the job and said his chances of winning the parliamentary seat was soaring by the day.

Mr Klutse said it was time the constituency elected a candidate to represent their concerns in the legislature and not parochial partisan interests.

“For years, I have related and worked with people from various sectors in the constituency and I know their needs,” he told the Daily Graphic.