Gunshots at Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election

A shooting incident has occurred at the Bawaleshie residence of the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) candidate, Delali Kwasi Brempong, in the ongoing Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency by-election.
According to eye witnesses, some gunmen, alleged to be members of the Invincible and Delta Forces, shot at sympathisers of the NDC who were readying to cast their ballots at the various polling stations.
According to them, about five persons were injured by the gunshots.
Graphic Online reporters at the scene saw two bullet shells and blood stains outside the residence where some irate persons were being calmed by the Police.
Mr Obrempong was not at the scene when the incident occurred.
Meanwhile, police personnel at the scene have declined to comment on the matter.
