Stephen Ntim congratulates President, others for Dagbon peace

A Former National Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Stephen Ayensu Ntim, has congratulated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government for the boldness, swiftness and decisiveness with which it handled the facilitation of the resolution of the Dagbon crisis.
He said: “I am impressed by the swiftness, boldness and decisiveness with which President Akufo-Addo and the NPP government has facilitated the resolution of the Dagbon crisis.”
According to him, it takes a strong and decisive leadership to follow through the road map that was developed for the resolution of the crisis considering the political and social repercussions that could have ensued if things had turned the other way.
Mr Ntim who said this in an interview with the Daily Graphic in Accra yesterday was of the view that if things had not gone the way they did, the President would have been blamed, adding that “but fortunately, with the help of the Almighty, everything has worked to perfection.
He deserves the praises Ghanaians are showering on him”.
Mr Ntim also congratulated the three Eminent Chiefs led by Otumfuo Osei Tutu for their diligence, patience and wisdom that saw Ghanaians through the painstaking process.
Ghana grateful
“The people of Ghana in general and the people of Dagbon in particular will forever be grateful to you for attaining this feat,” he stressed.
Mr Ntim also gave acknowledgement to the security forces and the people of Dagbon for giving peace a chance, expressing hope that the current status of Dagbon would go a long way to ensure its development and progress.
He, therefore, called on other areas in the country experiencing similar challenges to understand that “we are one people, and can resolve our problems if we resolve to bury the hatchet and discard the bickering and selfishness, and rather pursue peace”.
He appealed to the new Yaa Naa and his subjects to endeavour to protect and sustain the peace brought about by the President, the Eminent Chiefs, the security agencies and Ghanaians in general.
“We should not take it for granted. Posterity will be grateful to you for the role that we are expecting you to play,” he added.
Background
The road map to peace that was developed by the Eminent Chiefs gave the Abudu Royal Family two weeks to perform the funeral of Yaa Naa Mahamadu Abdulai IV from December 14 to 28, 2018, after which the final funeral rites of Yaa Naa Yakubu Andani II also took place from January 4 to 18, 2019.
The latter’s funeral was delayed for a week due to some misunderstanding.
With the funerals of the two Yaa Naas over, the four kingmakers of Dagbon, who include Kuga-Naa Abdulai Adam and the Gushie Naa, consulted the oracles to guide them in the choice of the right candidate for the ‘Namship’ before settling on the Paramount Chief of the Savelugu Traditional Area, Yoo Naa Abubakari Mahama, who was subsequently enskinned last Friday.
