Ghana’s political landscape: Inclusivity necessity for development

Dr Kwaku Adams Politics Mar - 01 - 2024 , 06:15

The subject of women's active inclusivity at higher levels of decision-making in society has gained prominence in national discourse recently.

In the last couple of weeks, discussions intensified after the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia released the list of his campaign and manifesto teams, revealing a disproportionately low number of female considerations.

The conversation must be holistically considered to advance national progress.

Establishing the basis for appreciable female representation is a broad task, but simplicity is key for this article.

How many women have failed in history when given the chance at sensitive positions in human affairs?

And why advocate female empowerment if their potential is underutilised for transformative development?

The marginalisation of females was aligned with ancient cultural and religious philosophies that excluded females, even in decisions affecting them directly.

That era should be in history with the advent of democracy and feminist emancipation.

In enhancing the course of our democracy, we should be obligated to learn best practices from advanced democracies globally.

The concept of affirmative action has become a contemporary feature of democracy fully embraced in international leadership dynamics to ensure women's utmost contributions to societal development.

In the United States of America, for instance, President Joe Biden's cabinet comprises eight out of 21 secretaries, representing 38.1 per cent.

Currently, British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, has 31 per cent of his Cabinet ministers being women after initial public criticisms.

While there could be disappointments in voting patterns, disfavouring women, it behooves appointing authorities to consider adequate women in their appointments.

Africa

Rwanda has 61.3 per cent women in Parliament and 50 per cent in the cabinet, leading globally.

Namibia follows with 46.2 per cent of women Parliamentarians and 30 per cent in the cabinet.

The Republic of South Africa's Parliament is made up of 42.7 per cent women and 40 per cent in the cabinet.

Forty-one point eight per cent of Senegalese women are in their Parliament, while 40 per cent of them are in the cabinet.

Mozambique, counted among African nations doing well with women empowerment, has 39.6 per cent women in parliamentary composition and 30 per cent in the cabinet.

While the above countries are doing well with female representation, Ghana lags with 14.55 per cent women in Parliament and 10 per cent in the cabinet.

This does not resonate with our claim as the bastion of democracy in Africa.

The call for a female running mate to Dr Bawumia is pertinent, given the NPP's abundance of experienced women with unquestionable disposition, resourcefulness and strong connections to contribute significantly to governance and societal growth and development.

The writer is an Associate Professor, the University of Huddersfield, UK