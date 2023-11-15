Ghanaians are looking up to NDC for hope — Mawutor Agbavitor

Alberto Mario Noretti Politics Nov - 15 - 2023 , 07:45

The Volta Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mawutor Agbavitor, has said the ideals of probity and accountability which the late former President, Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings, stood for are more relevant today than before.

This is because Ghanaians are witnessing at first hand the extensive erosion of the country’s crucial democratic institutions, ceaseless corruption and the blatant disregard for the voice of the masses and the plight of the ordinary Ghanaian, he said.

Mr Agbavitor was speaking at the 6th Executive Committee Meeting and the Inauguration of the Regional Working Committees of the NDC in Ho last Sunday.

He said the once enviable and promising nation had for the past seven years been plunged into an economic abyss with the citizens suffering severe hardships never witnessed since independence.

Unity

Mr Agbavitor maintained that Ghanaians were looking up to the NDC for a change for the better and to pursue their development aspirations, for which reason victory for the NDC was a foregone conclusion.

“The needs and aspirations of our fellow compatriots underpin the foundation of the NDC; and with hard work, discipline, dedication and extreme vigilance, victory awaits us in 2024,” he added.

Mr Agbavitor, therefore, entreated the NDC’s teeming supporters to remain united and claim the victory with a joint front.

The Regional Secretary of the NDC, James Gunu, said there was peace and harmony among the NDC’s supporters in the region and that was an overture for the victory in the 2024 general election.

Committees

Former General Secretary of the NDC, Huudu Yahaya, who inaugurated the working committees, said the party would remain resolute to the principles of making life better for Ghanaians.

The Council of Elders has Dan Abodakpi as Chairman, while Chris Akumey is chairman of the Constitutional and Legal Committee.

The other committees and their chairmen are: Disciplinary Committee, Professor Stephen Ahiawordor; Special Complaints Committee, Clement Kofi Humado; Social/Welfare Committee, Joseph Amenorwode; Finance Committee, Douglas Prosper Bani; Research and Strategy Committee, Professor Kodzo Gavua; Communication Committee, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Elections Committee, James Gunu.

Members of the Operations, Security, Conflict Resolution, Business Development, Resource Bank, Health, Zongo Caucus, Traditional Religion, Creative committees and others were also inaugurated.

The Christian Religious and Project committees were also sworn into office.