Let’s revise spirit of nationalism – Rawlings Foundation

Daily Graphic Politics Nov - 15 - 2023 , 07:41

The Rawlings Foundation and the family of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings have urged Ghanaians to reignite the sense of nationalism and selflessness to push the country forward.

The bodies entreated Ghanaians to revive the spirit of nationalism and love for country above personal pursuits and political bias.

This was contained in a joint message issued by the foundation and the family to commemorate the third anniversary of his passing.

Former President Rawlings joined the ancestors on November 12, 2020.

The two bodies urged Ghanaians to unite as a people to lift high the image of the country, pursuing Ghana’s socio-economic revival and development with selflessness and purposeful devotion.

“Jerry Rawlings stood for integrity, probity, accountability, equity and transparency.

Let us reflect on his lifetime of dedication to these ideals, and embody them in our daily lives,” it said.

It said Mr Rawlings stood for selflessness and a rare form of candour, stressing that “he was a strong man whose approach to leadership has redefined what we ought to espouse as leaders regardless of our fields.

“His courageous hands-on style of leadership, juxtaposed with his understanding and appreciation of the struggles of the common man defined his raison d’etre right throughout his life.

The statement said Mr Rawlings remained boldly steadfast in his position on political and social issues that affected Ghana and other countries within our continent.

“As President and former President, he never paused in his desire to help the underprivileged or distressed as in the cases of Buruli ulcer in the 1990s and the memorable photograph of him standing knee deep in flood waters at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle.

We cannot forget how one June 4 morning he cut short the celebration to visit the site of the June 3, 2015, disaster, also at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle,” it said.