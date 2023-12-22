Female entrepreneurs equipped for successful business

Daily Graphic Politics Dec - 22 - 2023 , 07:41

The 2020 running mate of the Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has advised women entrepreneurs to be professional and always communicate with their clients to grow their businesses.

She said communication was crucial in the growth of businesses, adding that women must engage their clients always to achieve positive results.

“It is important to keep with our clients because they are best placed to become the ambassadors and advertisers of our respective brands and as such continually disappointing them is a sure way of losing business,” she said.

“Please don’t wait for your client to arrive at your premises to learn that you do not keep your promise of getting an item completed or to find out that you have given some appointment to others; as well, or that your workplace is closed or you are busy with someone else,” she said.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang was speaking at the 7th Graduation of the Tsentse Skills Development Centre last Sunday.

The graduands

The occasion marked the end of study for over 40 young women who had specialised in Fashion Design, Cosmetology, Hairdressing, Floral Decoration, Beadwork and Catering/Cookery.

The participants have been supported by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma South, Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije, to acquire vocational training to empower their economic transformation.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, who is a former Minister of Education, further encouraged the graduands to establish relationships based on respect and tolerance with their co-workers and any apprentices they would recruit.

She then expressed her appreciation to the founder of the Skills Development Centre and major sponsor of the programme, Mr Vanderpuije, for his vision to ensure young women became self-reliant.