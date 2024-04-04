Bawumia will win convincingly - Dormaa East MP predicts

Severious Kale-Dery Politics Apr - 04 - 2024 , 07:54

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Dormaa East, Paul Twum Barimah, says the flag bearer of the NPP and the Vice -President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, will win the 2024 general election convincingly.

He said his conviction was based on the strategies currently being initiated and implemented by the party and the campaign team. Speaking in an interview, Mr Barimah cited the declaration by the Vice-President to implement a tax amnesty for both individuals and businesses when given the nod as President come 2025.

“Dr Bawumia has endeared himself and resonated well with the business community, which had promised to vote for him,” he said.

Tax regime

The Vice-President has indicated that the prevailing tax regime is less structured and lacks innovation, which makes it burdensome for individuals and businesses to comply with.

According to him, many loopholes in the tax system ought to be sealed, hence the need for amnesty for all to start on a clean slate. Mr Barimah said the Vice-President’s decision to start a new system — a flat tax system for every individual and every business — was assuring.

He explained that the Vice-President’s strategy of neutralising all the strongholds of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) while working hard to increase the votes of the NPP in all the regions had started yielding good results.

Equal distribution

He noted that the strategy of equal distribution of projects by the Vice-President across the 16 regions also resonates well with the people. “Today, wherever you go across the country, roads are being constructed, which is a good sign. Farmers are being supported, schools are being built and electronic tablets are being given out to students to improve their academic activities.

“Sports infrastructure is being built everywhere, as well as health facilities. Thus, the Agenda 111 projects are being constructed across the country and jobs are being created to employ the youth.

“These are the qualities that the people of Ghana want to see in a leader like Dr Bawumia and he is delivering as such. So, based on his performance, he is likely to win and win big,” he stated.

Mr Barimah said the skills of the Vice-President in unifying all disgruntled members of the party and extending a hand to members of the minority party to join him was a great and a good omen for victory.