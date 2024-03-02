Gabby Otchere-Darko warns of consequences after passage of Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill

Kweku Zurek Mar - 02 - 2024

A prominent member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has raised concerns about the repercussions following the recent passage of the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill by Parliament.

The legislation, approved on February 28, 2024, criminalizes LGBTQ+ activities, including their promotion, advocacy, and financial support. Those found guilty could face imprisonment ranging from 6 months to 3 years, with longer terms for those involved in promoting or sponsoring such acts.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Otchere-Darko voiced apprehensions over what he labelled as a "harsher anti-LGBTQ Bill" and stressed the need for public education on its potential implications.

He urged the media and politicians to provide balanced information to citizens, outlining both the advantages and disadvantages of the Bill becoming law. Additionally, he encouraged individuals who believe the legislation contradicts the Constitution to seek legal recourse through the courts.

Acknowledging Parliament's decision as a reflection of popular sentiment, Otchere-Darko emphasized the importance of upholding Ghana's cultural norms while also advocating for tolerance and diversity.

He underscored the resilience of Ghana's democratic institutions and called on citizens to trust in the democratic process, emphasizing the need to strike a balance between traditional family values and principles of tolerance and diversity.

Otchere-Darko concluded by reaffirming his belief in Ghana's ability to navigate these complexities while staying true to its cultural heritage and democratic principles.

Read his entire post below;

Ghana’s parliament, in which is vested the sovereign will of the people, has democratically passed a harsher anti-LGBTQ Bill. Yes, democratically! In fact the threat of being unseated for standing for the rights of gays, etc, certainly created its own culture of silence in the House! But, it is the decision of Parliament and one which enjoys huge popular support in the country. The world must understand that. But, Ghanaians must also understand that it comes with consequences. Choices have consequences. We expect the media and the politicians to be fair to the people by letting them know the pros and cons of this decision to impose stiffer penalties against gays, etc. We also expect those who believe the bill is constitutionally wrong to do what is right and go to court. That is democracy! Our institutions of democracy are still strong and alive. Let’s have faith in our democracy. Let’s respect the choices we make and their consequences and believe in the process. Ghana remains a sovereign state, with cultural norms that cannot be wished away but must be respected. I still believe, though, that we can balance our traditional family values with our traditional values of tolerance and diversity. That’s the Ghanaian way. The Ghanaian culture. The Ghanaian spirit. Our history. Our DNA. That is Ghanaian.