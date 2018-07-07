Dr Amoako Baah, a political activist

His hobbies are building, mechanic work, reading and cooking.
As a political activist, he had on several occasions been on-stage campaigning with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flag bearer, now President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and running mate Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.
He has contributed money for the NPP 2000 and 2016 campaign activities and organised fundraising for the party at the Kumasi Sports Stadium in 2016.
According to Dr Baah, he liaised with the acting Chairman in building relations with the National Democratic Party (NDP) and the Progressive People’s Party (PPP).
He was a member of the NPP Manifesto committee in 2016, NPP Ashanti Regional Campaign Committee and has had meetings with NPP national and Ashanti regional executives.
He was a member of the NPP Manifesto committee in 2016, NPP Ashanti Regional Campaign Committee and has had meetings with NPP national and Ashanti regional executives.
Married with three children, he is a Certified Mediator, University of Tennessee Law School, 1999. He holds a PhD, Political Science, University of Tennessee, 1999, MA, Political Science, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, 1992, BA Hon, Political Science, UTK, 1984 and “A” Level: PRESEC, Legon 1975-1977 with “O” Level: Prempeh College, Kumasi 1970- 1975.
His PhD dissertation topic was: Human Rights in Africa, the Conflict of Implementation.
He has written several articles on social media, explaining governance and the shortcomings of the Mahama Administration.
He is also a regular contributor to political news on UTV, TV 3, Crystal TV, Joy FM, Peace FM, Hello FM, Starr FM, Empire FM, Hello FM, Kesben FM, Capital Radio, Rainbow Radio, Angel FM, Sunyani, Ho FM, Neat FM, Hot FM, Luv FM, Oman FM, GBC radio, Silver FM and others.
He is the host of political show, “What’s Going on” 2012 to 2016—Ultimate Radio.