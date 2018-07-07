Freddie Blay — A seasoned politician

Mr Frederick Worsemao Armah Blay is a seasoned and acclaimed politician at all levels for many years.
He is a well-established political activist and strategist, with a track record of being a dynamic but fair leader seeking the progressive development of the socio-economic growth of the Republic of Ghana.
Educated at Adisadel College, University of Ghana, (Bachelor of Law, (LLB)), and Ghana School of Law to qualify as a Barrister at Law, Mr Blay is also a Member of the Ghana Bar Association.
As a Senior Partner, Blay & Associates, (a firm of legal consultants & practitioners) from 1987 – to date, Mr Blay is Married with three adult children.
2012 Campaign team
He was a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) 2012 campaign team. Between 2014 and 2018, he served as the First National Vice Chairman of the NPP and in 2015 to date, its acting National Chairman.
He is a member of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) and has attended several international and parliamentary meetings.
He has also led many of Ghana’s delegations to several conferences and workshops in many countries. He, for instance, led Ghana’s delegation to a regional conference in Uganda.
He also attended the CPA Speakers and Presiding Members Conference in Tsmania, Australia in 1998 and presented a paper.
He participated in the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association meeting held in Kenya in November 2005 and was an Observer in the Sierra Leone general election in 2000 and 2007
Speakership
As a Member of Parliament of the Fourth Republic between 1997 and 2009, he was elected Member of Parliament, Ellembelle Constituency; 1997-2001; Member of Parliament Sub-Committee on Members Holding Office For Profit; 1997- 2001. He was appointed Second Deputy Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament and in 2001-2009, appointed First Deputy Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament.
Furthermore, in the year 2001-2009, he was Chairman, Appointments Committee of Ghana’s Parliament, 2001-2007; Member, National Institutional Renewal Programme under the Chairmanship of the Vice-President of the Republic of Ghana; 2001-2008; Chairman, Privileges Committee of Ghana’s Parliament, 2001-2008; and in 2004 - 2008 Member, Parliament Sub-Committee on Food and Agriculture.