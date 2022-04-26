‘Go and sleep’ if you disagree with neutrality allowance for civil servants - Bampoe Addo

If you don't understand the neutrality allowance being offered to civil servants, "go and sleep" because it was justified at the negotiation table, the Executive Secretary of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG), Isaac Bampoe Addo has said.
Reacting to public opposition to the Neutrality Allowance at a press conference in Accra today, Mr Bampoe Addo said they went to negotiations, the government team led by the "master strategist of the government Yaw Osafo Maafo with his special assistants.”
"Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) were there, they brought two lawyers plus their technical team. So if you people [critics] are saying that we have outwitted and played a fast one on them, it is negotiation, then we should be congratulated for doing a good job. Because that is what negotiations is all about. And mind you, this neutrality allowance is only a minute part of our conditions of service. There are more to it that we've already finished, about 80%,” Mr Bampoe Addo said.
He added: “We don't do double work and we've gone to justify it at the [negotiation] table, we justified whatever allowances that we've been given at the negotiation table. So if you don't understand, go and sleep..."
more to follow...