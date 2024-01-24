Bawumia in Estonia to examine digital economy over there

Chris Nunoo Politics Jan - 24 - 2024 , 14:39

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has left Ghana for a four-day working visit to Estonia to examine the digital economy of that country.

Estonia is said to be one of the most advanced digitalized countries in the world and Dr Bawumia would as part of his visit examine the Estonia digital economy as against that of Ghana.

This was made known in a statement signed and issued by the Spokesperson to the Vice-President, Dr Gideon Boako in Accra on Wednesday (January 24, 2024).

Bilateral talks

The Vice-President, as part of his visit would hold bilateral meetings with the President of Estonia, Kaja Kallas, the Prime Minister, Lukas IIves and the Under Secretary for Digital Transformation.

He would also be meeting with the government of Estonia’s CIO at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digitalisation and also the Director-General of the Estonia Tax and Customs Board.

Digitalisation

Since becoming Vice-President in 2017, Dr Bawumia has been at the forefront of the digitalization policies of the government.

These include, the introduction of the mobile money interoperability, digital property address system, the Ghana.gov platform, the National Identification cards, paperless port system and the online passport and driver license application.

The Vice-President would return to Ghana on Saturday, January 27, 2024.