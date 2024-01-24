Weija-Gbawe MP's works to retain her - Weija-Gbawe MCE

GraphicOnline Politics Jan - 24 - 2024 , 09:13

The Member of Parliament for Weija-Gbawe constituency in the Greater Accra region and Deputy Minister of Health, Tina Gifty Naa Ayeley Mensah, is highly tipped by the Chief Executive of Weija-Gbawe municipality, Patrick Kwesi Brako Kumor, to be retained as a parliamentary candidate due to her accomplishments.

The award-winning MCE has celebrated the MP's accomplishments, stating that through the instrumentality of their two-term MP, Tina Gifty Naa Ayeley Mensah, Weija-Gbawe has a 40-bed children's hospital, the largest of its kind in the Greater Accra region. Additionally, he said there is an ultramodern abattoir, the first senior high (STEM) school, a FIFA-standard astroturf, and three factories (cement, plastics, and recycling) under the 1D1F initiative.

He further disclosed that each of the 14 electoral areas in Weija-Gbawe constituency had benefited from one form of infrastructure or another in terms of schools, sanitary facilities, health facilities, asphalted roads and lorry stations, disability-friendly footbridges, storm drains, police stations, among others.

Mr. Kumor said health facilities had been resourced with medical supplies/equipment and generators, while the education office had been stocked with computers and other logistics to better serve the people.

On jobs, he said the Member of Parliament had facilitated the employment of over three thousand constituents across various sectors and built the capacities of others to better place them on the job market.

Mr Kumor further disclosed that students had had their fair share of periodic educational materials to boost their academic performance, while several free health screenings have been organized across the constituency to improve well-being.

Mr. Kumor appealed to constituents of Weija-Gbawe to see the retainment of Ms. Mensah as MP for the continuation of development.

The MCE entreated delegates of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Weija-Gbawe constituency to vote for Tina Gifty Naa Ayeley Mensah, who is number 2 on the ballot paper in Saturday's primary.