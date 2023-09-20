Bawumia exceptional candidate to ‘break the 8’ — Asenso-Boakye

Daily Graphic Politics Sep - 20 - 2023 , 06:06

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Bantama, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has said that Vice-President, Mahamudu Bawumia, “is the extraordinary candidate” that can lead the NPP to victory in the 2024 general election.

“My view on the NPP presidential primary is widely known to the party members, and it’s that Vice-President, Mahamadu Bawumia, is the extraordinary candidate that the NPP needs to ‘break the ‘eight’,” he stated.

Mr Asenso-Boakye, who is also the Minister of Works and Housing, was responding to some remarks supposedly attributed to him to the effect that “a certain minister from Bantama has told delegates to vote for Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to be elected presidential candidate of the party so as to become more attractive to Ghanaians after four years of John Mahama's imminent Presidency”.

Mr Asenso-Boakye, in a statement, described the said attribution as false with the sole intention to cause disaffection for him and to tarnish his reputation within the party.

Attribution

The false attribution, he said, “is clearly a mischievous lie deliberately made with the sole intention to cause disaffection for me, sully my good standing within the party and neutralise whatever leverage I have on the delegates”.

Mr Asenso-Boakye said even though the said statement did not explicitly mention his name, he was currently the only minister of state from Bantama, so he reasonably assumed he was the one being referred to.

“This blatant lie is not only ludicrous but also politically puerile.

The NPP government is deeply committed to working hard to improve the wellbeing of Ghanaians and by so doing, earn their continued goodwill.

“I urge all to disregard it and focus instead on building unity that will serve as the bedrock for winning the 2024 election,” the MP for Bantama said.